Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean
The Open Source Report logo: yellow on blue background


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

U.S. intelligence indicated IRGC mining and drone activity in Strait, prompting strikes

U.S. to pull jets, destroyers and submarines from NATO as part of European drawdown

British spy chief warns UK facing ‘moment of consequence' as threats from Russia mount

U.S. defense industry delegation visits Taipei to expand Taiwan cooperation

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.