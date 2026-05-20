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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Trump says he was close to ordering Iran strikes as U.S. reviews military options

U.S. to cut troop levels in Europe, reportedly plans to shrink forces available to NATO during crises

Russians covertly trained by China return to fight in Ukraine

Nigeria says joint U.S. strikes kill 175 Islamic State militants, senior leaders

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