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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, May 13, 2026

U.S., Mexican officials deny report on CIA’s secret war against cartels inside Mexico

U.S. intelligence shows Iran retains substantial missile capabilities

Putin says Russia will deploy new Sarmat ICBM this year

Japan’s new spy agency receives FBI backing with eyes on China and Russia
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