Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Pentagon orders 2,000 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to Middle East

Gabbard wants to shift coveted, CIA-backed high-tech fund IQT to her office

U.S. reportedly awaiting Iran's response on peace summit as regional strikes continue

Anduril, Palantir Are Developing Golden Dome Missile Shield’s Software