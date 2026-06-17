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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, June 17, 2026

U.S. reportedly commits to $300 billion private fund in leaked draft of Iran peace deal

Trump says Clayton's DNI confirmation hearing is off and Pulte will remain for now

A $40 million gold heist risks exposing CIA’s top-secret spy programs

U.S. has ‘nothing to do’ with Ukraine war, Trump says at G7 summit

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