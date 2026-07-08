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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Trump says ⁠interim accord with Iran ‘over’ as both sides exchange fresh strikes across Gulf, U.S. blocks oil sales

NATO allies temper expectations for summit after Trump’s Greenland comments, threats to remove all U.S. troops from Europe

Trump orders U.S. to cut all trade with Spain over defense spending

Beijing is looking at curbing overseas access to China’s top AI models, sources say

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