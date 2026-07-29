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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

U.S. intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards American forces in Middle East

Saudi Arabia launches deadly attacks against Iranian proxies in Iraq with U.S. coordination

Senate GOP confirms Jay Clayton to lead U.S. intelligence community, replacing Pulte

OpenAI's rogue agent spent days probing the internet and compromised a customer at a second tech firm

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