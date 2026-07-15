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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Trump scraps contentious fee plan for Strait of Hormuz after wave of appeals

Trump tells Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon

U.S. Coast Guard expanding operations in disputed waters as challenge to Chinese power

NATO member Lithuania says Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure

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