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Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Deadly Missile Attack on Kyiv Exploits Ukraine’s Depleted Air Defenses
U.S. nears Hormuz deal, aiming for Wednesday announcement
Cyberattacks target water systems in at least 12 states: report
How Taiwan is preparing for a PLA sea blockade in its biggest war games
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