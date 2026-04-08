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07:22 America/New_York Wednesday, April 8


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, April 8, 2026

U.S. and Iran agree to two-week ceasefire as Trump seizes diplomatic offramp

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