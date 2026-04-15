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07:07 America/New_York Wednesday, April 15


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, April 15, 2026

U.S. sends thousands more troops to Mideast as Trump seeks to squeeze Iran

House GOP advances FISA extension after late-night Rules Committee vote

China moves to block entrance to disputed South China Sea shoal, images show

Europe drafts postwar plan to free up Hormuz without U.S.


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