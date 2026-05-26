Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

U.S. launches new ‘self-defense’ strikes in southern Iran as talks stall, Tehran vows retaliation

Israel will escalate strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Netanyahu says

Russia warns foreigners, U.S. embassy staff to leave Kyiv as it prepares ‘systematic strikes’

North Korea fired projectiles, including short-range ballistic missile, Seoul says