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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Trump delays Iran strikes at request of Middle East leaders, making room for “serious” talks

U.S. slaps sanctions on Cuban political, military leaders and state institutions

In closed-door talks, the U.S. demands a major role in Greenland

Risks of direct Russia-NATO clash are increasing, senior Russian diplomat says

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