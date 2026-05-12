Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean
The Open Source Report logo: yellow on blue background


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Trump weighs military action against Iran with ceasefire "on life support”

The UAE has been secretly carrying out attacks on Iran

Russian ship that sank mysteriously in Mediterranean may have been carrying submarine nuclear reactors to North Korea

China’s Xi poised to press Trump on arms sales to Taiwan


Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.