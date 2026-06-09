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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Russia rejects Ukrainian, European peace initiatives, says battlefield will decide war

Iran and Israel halt exchanges of fire after Trump pressure

Taiwan hits back at Beijing’s ‘cognitive warfare’ after coastguard patrols

Trump says pilots safe after U.S. Army Apache goes down near Hormuz

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