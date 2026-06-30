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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

U.S. intelligence agencies clash over White House demands to build a master list of spies

Iran denies Trump's claim, says delegation will be in Doha but not for U.S. talks

Britain unveils Ukraine-inspired military overhaul, earmarks £5 billion for drones

What China’s first official footage of a sixth-generation fighter could signal

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