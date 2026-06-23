Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

U.S. waives Iran sanctions after peace talks as Trump warns Tehran to ‘behave’

‘Deep state firings’ now underway at Office of Director of National Intelligence, source says

Downed U.S. pilot reported seeing Iranian drones swarm in ‘jellyfish’ formation, fueling intelligence debate

Five Eyes intelligence alliance warns AI-powered threats may succeed ‘within months’