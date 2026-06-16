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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

U.S. intelligence raises doubts about Iran’s commitment to nuclear deal

Eight dead after B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California

Trump set for talks on Middle East and Ukraine with world leaders at G7 summit in France

EU says China trained Russian troops to fight in Ukraine, as bloc weighs tougher stance

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