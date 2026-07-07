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CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

NATO allies hail billions in defense deals to show Trump it is taking the initiative

Iran resumes firing missiles at ships near Hormuz, says U.S.

Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s largest oil refinery as Zelensky warns Siberia now ‘within reach’

U.S. cyber agency is using Anthropic's Mythos to audit government code, sources say

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