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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

War enters sixth month as Trump touts 'good talks’ while drones hit Iran's neighbors

Deadly U.S. boat strikes have failed to curb cocaine supply, Pentagon and DEA officials say

Two wars converge in the Caspian Sea as Ukraine hits Iranian supply line to Russia

China accuses U.S. of ‘AI hegemonism’, threatens countermeasures over potential probes

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