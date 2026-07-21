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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis announce Saudi naval blockade, threatening Red Sea traffic

Israeli intelligence tells U.S. that Iran moved nuclear centrifuges into Pickaxe Mountain

U.S., China to hold AI talks in September, sources say

Zelensky reportedly considering replacing Gen. Syrskyi with Drapatyi amid protester demands

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