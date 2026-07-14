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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Trump says clashes with Iran have resumed, orders blockade and tolls for Strait of Hormuz

Saudi crown prince received U.S. backing for risky strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

Senate looks to honor Graham with Russia sanctions

How Putin has gone from Xi’s role model to a junior partner

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