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Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, August 4, 2026
US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say
Jay Clayton sworn in as U.S. director of national intelligence
Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Push to End Russia’s War Before Winter
US finalizes voluntary AI safety tests, White House official says
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