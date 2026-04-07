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07:23 America/New_York Tuesday, April 7


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Downed U.S. airman said to have directed strikes on Iranian positions from hiding place

Iran rejects U.S. ceasefire proposal, demands permanent peace in 10-point response

Ukraine accuses Russia of supplying Iran with cyber support, spy imagery to hone attacks

Vance visiting Hungary to support Orbán as critical election looms

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