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06:54 America/New_York Tuesday, April 14


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Iran proposes suspending nuclear activity for up to 5 years as tenuous negotiations continue

Rubio to host Israeli, Lebanese ambassadors for talks amid ceasefire effort

Johnson faces tight timeline to pass FISA reauthorization before expiration

Surge in agentic AI usage triggers severe computing power shortages for Anthropic, OpenAI


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