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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 7, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 7, 2026

Saudi airspace denial reportedly forced Trump to pause Strait of Hormuz mission

U.S. awaits Iran’s response to latest proposal to end war

Trump delivers new counter-terrorism strategy focusing on hemispheric threats

U.S. and China pursuing guardrails to stop AI rivalry from spiraling into crisis


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