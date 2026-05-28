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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 28, 2026

U.S. and Iran exchange fresh strikes, testing fragile ceasefire despite cautious peace talks

Pentagon says U.S. military personnel are reportedly being targeted using location data

Japan approves major intelligence overhaul amid rising cyberattacks, espionage

White House prepares Cuba contingency plans amid escalating pressure on Havana

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