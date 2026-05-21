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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 21, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 21, 2026

U.S. raises pressure on Cuba by indicting former President Raúl Castro

Trump and Netanyahu diverge on Iran war’s future in tense phone call

Iran is consolidating control of Hormuz with island checkpoints, diplomatic deals, and ‘fees’

Trump says he’ll speak to Taiwan’s Lai amid arms deal talks, departing from long-time diplomatic norms

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