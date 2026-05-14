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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 14, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, May 14, 2026

China gains major edge on U.S. amid Iran war, intelligence report finds

Mishandling of Taiwan could lead to ‘extremely dangerous situation,’ Xi warns Trump

U.S. clears H200 chip sales to 10 China firms as Nvidia CEO looks for breakthrough

UAE denies Netanyahu, Mossad chief secretly met with Emirati president during Iran war


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