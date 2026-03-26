Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:14 America/New_York Thursday, March 26


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Pentagon reportedly weighs diverting Ukraine military aid to the Middle East

U.S. links security guarantees to Ukraine giving up Donbas, Zelensky says

Israel claims it has killed Iranian Navy Commander overseeing blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s ambivalence on Taiwan opens a historic opportunity for China

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.