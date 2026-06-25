Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean
The Open Source Report logo: yellow on blue background


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Trump asks Congress for $88 billion for Iran war, other priorities

Oil price back at prewar levels as Trump says Hormuz fees are an ‘unacceptable’ red line for Washington

Anthropic accuses Chinese rival Alibaba of ‘illicitly’ accessing its AI models

NATO’s Rutte makes his case to Trump for sustaining the alliance in White House meeting

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.