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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 9, 2026

U.S. military carries out second day of strikes as Iran retaliates in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain

Trump grants Ukraine greenlight to produce Patriot missile interceptors

NATO allies take Trump’s bluster in stride as summit ends on positive note

Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts


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