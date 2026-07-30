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THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 30, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 30, 2026

Poland’s Tusk says ‘everything indicates’ Russian cruise missile hit Lublin region amid mass attacks on Ukraine

U.S. military strikes dozens of Iranian targets as war engulfs more countries across Middle East

Chinese satellite imagery analysis challenges U.S.-Iran war claims

Russia importing sensitive UK, EU tech through India, data shows

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