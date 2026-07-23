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THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea as oil jumps to $98

Iranian attacks on CIA facilities in Gulf prompt questions about possible Russian role

U.S. House passes $1 trillion defense policy bill despite concerns over Iran, Israel

U.S. accuses China’s Moonshot of stealing from Anthropic’s Fable for latest AI model

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