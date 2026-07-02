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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Russian strikes on Kyiv kill at least 17, injure scores after Zelensky issues warning

Trump says acting spy chief Pulte is free to declassify records, including on the 2020 election

2022 Nord Stream blast ordered by Ukrainian state authorities, say German prosecutors

OpenAI proposes handing Trump administration 5% stake

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