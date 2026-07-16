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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 16, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, July 16, 2026

Trump leans toward expanding U.S. military operations in Iran

Vance says some in Israeli government sought to sway U.S. on deal with Tehran

White House weighs releasing intel on China and U.S. elections, with Trump expected to allege Chinese meddling

Thousands of Ukrainians protest after dismissal of Defense Minister Fedorov amid political tensions

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