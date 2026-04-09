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07:17 America/New_York Thursday, April 9


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 9, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 9, 2026

Ceasefire unsteady as Trump says U.S. military to stay around, Iran threatens to shut Strait

Israeli strikes pummel Lebanon, killing 250 amid ceasefire confusion and international backlash

Trump team explores punishment for NATO countries that didn’t support Iran war

UK deployed military to deter Russian submarines from its waters

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