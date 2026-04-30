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06:59 America/New_York Thursday, April 30


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 30, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 30, 2026

Trump presses Putin on Ukraine, turns down Iran nuclear offer in “very good” call

U.S. military commander to brief Trump on new military options against Iran

U.S. seeks to deploy hypersonic missile for the first time against Iran

Trump weighs pulling some U.S. troops from Germany in spat with Chancellor


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