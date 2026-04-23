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07:02 America/New_York Thursday, April 23


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 23, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 23, 2026

U.S. intercepts three Iranian oil tankers in Asian waters, sources say

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