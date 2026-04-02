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07:16 America/New_York Thursday, April 2


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 2, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 2, 2026

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