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07:03 America/New_York Thursday, April 16


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 16, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, April 16, 2026

U.S. Prepares Expanded Economic Warfare Campaign Against Iran

Pentagon Approaches Automakers, Manufacturers to Boost Weapons Production

Russian Strikes Kill at Least 15 in Biggest Barrage on Ukrainian Cities in Months

China Sharpens Retaliatory Tools Against U.S. Ahead of Trump Summit


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