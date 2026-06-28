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THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Sunday, June 28, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Sunday, June 28, 2026

Vague Language of U.S.-Iran Deal Comes Back to Haunt Peace Efforts

Iran attacks Bahrain and Kuwait following US strikes and threatens to halt peace talks

Ukraine struck oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Yaroslavl Oblast, Zelensky says

US allows Anthropic to release Mythos AI to 'trusted' US organizations


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