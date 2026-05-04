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06:39 America/New_York Monday, May 4


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 4, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 4, 2026

Iran vows response after Trump unveils U.S. initiative to "guide" ships out of Strait of Hormuz

Trump orders expanded U.S. troop withdrawal from Germany, raising NATO concerns

China orders firms to defy U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil trade, escalating legal clash

Pentagon, major U.S. AI firms reach agreements on product use in classified systems


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