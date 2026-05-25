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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 25, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 25, 2026

White House approves $9 billion for spy agencies to catch up on AI

U.S., Iran reach preliminary negotiations, Trump says there is no ‘rush’ for Iran deal

Russia pounds Ukraine with hypersonic ‘Oreshnik’ missile in one of war’s heaviest barrages

Tulsi Gabbard resigns as U.S. Director of National Intelligence

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