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THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 18, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 18, 2026

U.S. intelligence warns of expanding Cuban drone capabilities and Iranian ties

Trump warns Tehran "clock is ticking" as Pakistan shares revised Iranian proposal

Fears grow that Iran may be using proxy groups beyond Mideast

Trump advisers fear China may target Taiwan in next 5 years

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