Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean
The Open Source Report logo: yellow on blue background


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 11, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, May 11, 2026

Trump says Iranian response to peace proposal is ‘unacceptable’

Netanyahu says he wants to phase out U.S. funding for Israel

U.S. intelligence-gathering flights are surging off Cuba

Putin hints at ending Russia’s war as Germany dismisses Schroeder role in peace talks


Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.