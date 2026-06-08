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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 8, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 8, 2026

Trump urges restraint as Israel and Iran trade new missile strikes

Pentagon raises threat of Israeli spying on U.S. to highest level

Trump pushes ‘less shackled’ Pulte to fire intelligence-community employees

Xi reaffirms ‘unwavering’ support for Kim during Pyongyang visit

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