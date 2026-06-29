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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 29, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 29, 2026

U.S. says it has agreed with Iran to halt attacks and renew talks after trading strikes

Russia will press on with front-line campaign regardless of Ukraine proposals, Putin says

China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list over remilitarization concerns

Security researchers say Chinese AI systems match Anthropic’s in cybersecurity

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