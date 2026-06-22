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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 22, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 22, 2026

U.S. and Iran report progress after concluding first round of high-level talks in Switzerland

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer steps down, ending months of political turmoil

China targets U.S. rare earths and other firms with export controls

The U.S. is ramping up economic warfare. Its enemies aren’t blinking

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