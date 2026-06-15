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​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 15, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, June 15, 2026

U.S. and Iran reach interim peace deal to end war and reopen Hormuz, challenges remain

Tren de Aragua leader killed in a joint strike, U.S. and Venezuela say

British forces intercept Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Channel

U.S. orders Anthropic to suspend foreign access to AI Models over national security concerns

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